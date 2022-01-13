Waynesburg police have charged a man with kidnapping after he was found with a missing teenage girl in West Virginia.
Police reported Zaria Britton, 14, as a runaway Tuesday.
Greene County District Attorney David Russo said in a news release Britton was found in Lewisburg, W.Va., at about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday with James Michael Jordan, 29, of Waynesburg.
Jordan now faces a first degree felony charge for kidnapping, as well as third degree felonies of receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking. He also faces an additional misdemeanor for corruption of minors.
“The quick resolution of this abduction and reunification of the family is due to the diligent efforts of my office County Detective and Waynesburg Borough Police,” Russo said in the release. “Human trafficking and child abduction are a severe problem effecting all of our communities and these investigations and police response time are a priority of my office.”
According to Russo, Jordan is currently in custody in West Virginia awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.
Russo said additional charges may be filed against Jordan, both in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
The charges against Jordan were filed through the office of District Judge Glenn Bates.