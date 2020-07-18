A Waynesburg man was charged Thursday with assaulting an infant during an argument with his girlfriend at his residence.
Waynesburg police charged Lawrence Andrew Eddy Jr. with aggravated assault, aggravated assault of a child, reckless endangerment, simple assault and endangering the welfare of children, court records show.
Police were sent about about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday to 153 W. Greene St., where Eddy’s girlfriend, Keira Knox, told officers she was holding the baby when he threw a punch at her, charging documents state.
However, the punch struck the infant, causing bruising and bleeding to the baby’s face.
The infant was taken to Washington Health System Greene. The county’s Children and Youth services was called to investigate the assault.
District Judge David Curt Balint signed a warrant Thursday for Eddy’s arrest.