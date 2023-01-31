State police arrested a Waynesburg man Sunday after he was allegedly involved in a robbery.
State police arrested a Waynesburg man Sunday after he was allegedly involved in a robbery.
Alex Milan Evosevich, 19, faces felonies of aggravated assault, robbery, and misdemeanors of simple assault, disorderly conduct and theft by unlawful taking.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 16 mile marker of Interstate 79 northbound where Auguste Frnantzy was standing in the median. Police said Frnantzy was bleeding profusely from his nose and mouth, and that he claimed to have been robbed and assaulted. He was transported to Washington Health System Greene and was found to have a broken nose.
Court records indicate that Frnantzy arranged to buy a vehicle from Evosevich via Facebook. Evosevich and three others drove Frnantzy to the Sheetz at 111 E. Roy Furman Highway, where he retrieved about $1,000 from the ATM, court records state.
According to the criminal complaint, they drove Frnantzy to a “remote location,” where Evosevich and one other man began punching and kicking Frnantzy in an attempt to steal the money.
Police are aware of the identities of the other people who were with Evosevich, but they have not been charged with any crimes, according to online court records.
Police tracked Evosevich to his home in the 500 block of Bridge Street, where he was taken into custody Sunday.
District Judge Glenn Bates sent Evosevich to the Greene County jail on $75,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Feb. 8.
