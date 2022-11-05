Waynesburg University has launched a Counseling Training Clinic (CTC), a free, virtual counseling service available to adults in Pennsylvania seeking mental health counseling services.
The CTC, which is part of the university’s Center for Community Outreach and Engagement, is open to all qualifying residents in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Prospective clients may fill out an online inquiry form, which is available on the Waynesburg University website, www.waynesburg.edu/community/counseling-training-clinic. Once the form is completed someone from the CTC will call the applicant to screen that person for eligibility.
If someone has a general question about the CTC and is not ready to fill out an inquiry, that person can call the clinic at 724-743-4424 and leave a voicemail.
No insurance is required.
The CTC seeks to fill the gaps in mental health services in the region and prioritizes individuals who are having difficulty accessing mental health services. It is staffed by current Waynesburg University graduate students in the counseling program, with the assistance of on-site licensed professional counselors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.