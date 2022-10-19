Waynesburg University’s Department of Chemistry and Forensic Science will host its Haunted Lab from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday {span}on the fifth floor of the Stewart Science Hall.
This family event is free and open to the public.
The Haunted Lab, an annual event since 2009 in collaboration with the university’s American Chemical Society student chapter, resumes after a two-year pause due to restrictions related to the pandemic.
A variety of science-themed demonstrations and activities will be featured.
Student organizations, including the Biology Club and Forensic Science Club, will host different stations for attendees to learn and explore.
