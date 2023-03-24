{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Waynesburg University honored three faculty members with 2023 Lucas-Hathaway Teaching Excellence Awards.
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Douglas Wilson, part-time lecturer of communication, received the Excellence in Teaching by Part-time Faculty Award; Dr. Tracy Dohn Cummins, assistant professor of biology, received the Excellence in Introductory Subjects Award, and Dr. Bradley Davis, associate professor of chemistry, received the History of Teaching Excellence Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.