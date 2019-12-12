A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold in Waynesburg for the Tuesday, Dec. 10, drawing is worth $125,000, less withholding for tax purposes.
The ticket matches these numbers drawn: 4-5-7-8-9.
Selling the winning ticket was the GetGo convenience store, 269 E. Roy Furman Highway, which earns a $500 bonus for selling it.
Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.
More than 23,900 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing.