Dr. Evonne Baldauff, chairperson for the Department of Chemistry and Forensic Science at Waynesburg University, was awarded the Global Outreach Volunteer of the Year award by the American Chemical Society’s (ACS) Committee on Community Activities.
“It is really an honor to be recognized by the ACS in this way,” Baldauff said. “It is a testament to the work that the Pittsburgh section of the ACS does each year as well.”
Her contributions to activities during National Chemistry Week (NCW) as a volunteer and coordinator helped to garner her recognition for the award.
During the 2022 NCW, Baldauff assisted in the organization of events and outreach efforts for Pittsburgh section, including an annual event at the Carnegie Science Center. She also organized an initiative to distribute science experiment activity kits to school districts in the Pittsburgh area.
“Our aim is to provide an experience for kids to learn about the value of chemistry, and to also see that becoming a chemist is an accessible and worthwhile goal,” Baldauff said.
Baldauff, a graduate of Canon-McMillan High School, has advised Waynesburg University’s ACS Student Chapter since her first semester on campus in 2007 and has been active with the Pittsburgh group since 2013.
