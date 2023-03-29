Dr. Evonne Baldauff, chairperson for the Department of Chemistry and Forensic Science at Waynesburg University, was awarded the Global Outreach Volunteer of the Year award by the American Chemical Society’s (ACS) Committee on Community Activities.

“It is really an honor to be recognized by the ACS in this way,” Baldauff said. “It is a testament to the work that the Pittsburgh section of the ACS does each year as well.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In