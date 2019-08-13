State police arrested a Waynesburg couple after they allegedly spent early Monday morning trying to cut copper out of guide wires on utility poles in Franklin Township.
Police said that just after 6 a.m. Monday, they responded to the area of Porter Street and Sugar Run Road for the report of two suspicious people wearing all black. The caller, Lowell Kreider, told police that he witnessed Damon Joshua Reese, 27, and Nicole Rae Casseday, 29, both of 262 Washington Road, on an extension ladder with handheld wire cutters.
According to the criminal complaint, the two had the ladder rested against a utility pole in the area of Porter Street and Champion Drive, where Kreider lives. Kreider told police that Casseday held the ladder on the ground, while Reese was up the ladder with the cutters.
When Kreider approached them, the two allegedly threw the ladder and the cutters over a roadside embankment before walking toward Waynesburg. Police said they located the couple on Lincoln Street and later found the ladder and the cutters.
Casseday allegedly admitted to police that she and Reese “were out to steal copper from the telephone poles,” the complaint states. She allegedly told police that Reese had asked for her help the night before and that the two of them had attempted unsuccessfully to steal wire from multiple poles during the night.
Police charged Reese and Casseday with criminal attempted theft, attempted criminal mischief, possessing instruments of crime, and loitering and prowling at night. They were arraigned Monday morning by District Judge Glenn Bates and jailed on $5,000 percentage bonds.