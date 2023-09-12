Waynesburg University’s Department of Fine Arts will host an exhibition for artist Lisa Rasmussen’s work from Sept. 18 through Nov. 10.
Updated: September 12, 2023 @ 12:37 am
Waynesburg University’s Department of Fine Arts will host an exhibition for artist Lisa Rasmussen’s work from Sept. 18 through Nov. 10.
The event is free and open to the public. An opening reception will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 18.
Rasmussen recently became a full-time faculty member in both the Department of Fine Arts and the Department of Communication.
Rasmussen has been “compelled to create art” since she was young.
“Since I was a little kid, I’ve wanted to be an artist,” Rasmussen said. “I’ve been doing it for most of my life.”
he works with several art forms, and each one has a focus on realism.
“I mostly work in traditional media, graphite, watercolor, pen and ink, pastel, book arts and printmaking,” Rasmussen said. “The work I create is mostly realistic.”
