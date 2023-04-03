Waynesburg University will hold its annual baccalaureate and commencement exercises May 6 and 7 on the lawn of Miller Hall.
Tom Foley, president of the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Pennsylvania (AICUP) and Mindy Zatta, private wealth adviser with IronBridge Wealth Council, will speak. The Rev. Austin Crenshaw Shelley, senior pastor and head of staff at Shadyside Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh, will serve as the baccalaureate speaker.
