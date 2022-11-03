Waynesburg University is accepting proposals for its annual Regional Counseling Conference, which will take place March 10, 2023, in Canonsburg.
This year’s conference, Elevating Voices: Adverse Childhood Experiences, is seeking current and relevant information regarding the impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences on children, youth and transition-aged individuals as well as corresponding evidence-based practices to improve treatment outcomes.
The deadline to submit a proposal for consideration is Jan. 13, 2023.
Individuals such as licensed professional counselors, professional counselors, counselor educators, clinical supervisors, community stakeholders, human resources professionals and other members of the behavioral health workforce are encouraged to submit a proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.