The installation of 2.5 miles of new water main will begin in McDonald next week.
Contractors with Pennsylvania American Water will start the $2 million project Monday by installing water mains at the intersection of State Route 980 and Sixth Street in McDonald. The installation of the new water main will continue along Sixth Street over a period of several weeks.
New water mains will also be installed along Jefferson Avenue and Fifth Street. It’s expected that the project will be completed by late August.
Later in May, water mains will be installed in Robinson Township along State Route 980. Work is expected to be completed by the end of September.
During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and lower than normal water pressure. Customers will be notified before the start of construction on all the projects. Final street restorations will be completed in the fall.
Residents should call 1-800-565-7292 for additional information or questions.