Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority will have the water shut off along Route 188 from Dry Tavern to Jefferson in Greene County on Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to upgrade the system.

Customers may experience low pressure or no water and are advised to keep some containers of water to minimize the outage.

