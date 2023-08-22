Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority in Jefferson will have the water shut off on parts of Sandy Plains Road from Pine Street to Blackdog Hollow on Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to upgrade the system. Customers may experience low pressure or no water and are advised to keep some containers of water to minimize the outage.
Rain date is Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.