Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority will shut water off on Route 188 from Goslin Road to West Penn Power on Wednesday, Oct. 5, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., for system upgrades. Rain date is Oct. 6.
Water will be shut off between the same hours Thursday, Oct. 6, on Route 188 from West Penn Power to the intersection with Route 88, including Center Avenue. Rain date is Oct. 7.
