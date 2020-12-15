Water main breaks in the area caused some road closures Tuesday morning.
Water covered the eastbound lanes of Racetrack Road near Route 19 in South Strabane Township. According to Heather DuBose, spokesperson for Pennsylvania American Water, crews spent the day repairing the 12-inch pipe that broke Tuesday morning.
During repairs, about 10 customers or businesses experienced low or no water pressure.
“The southbound lane of Racetrack Rd. is closed from the Primanti’s entrance to Route 19, and will remain closed until further notice,” DuBose said in an email. “Flaggers are directing traffic and salt trucks are on hand to ensure the road stays clear of ice while crews repair the break. We anticipate repairs will be completed, and normal service restored to customers, by early evening.”
Another water main broke Tuesday morning on Millers Run Road at Battle Ridge Road in South Fayette, affecting about 40 customers, DuBose said. Those repairs are also expected to be completed Tuesday evening.
“A cause for the breaks has not been determined, so I cannot say definitively that weather played a role,” she said in an email.