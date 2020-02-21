Construction of Pennsylvania American Water’s 2020 investment projects kicked off this week in Canonsburg.
“We started in Canonsburg,” said water company spokesperson Heather DuBose. “The rest of the projects are still in the bidding or the contractor phase, and we don’t have specific dates yet.”
The water company plans to replace about 12 miles of aging water main lines across Washington County, which is expected to cost about $16.7 million.
“We are making these large investments in our Washington County system to help ensure reliable water service and fire protection for our customers for years to come,” Jason Gentile, the company’s senior manager of operations, said in a news release.
Chartiers Avenue is where construction started in Canonsburg, by D&M Construction, based in New Alexandria. They will work from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and continue onto Perry Como Street to replace lines between Adams and Euclid avenues.
Other Canonsburg projects will begin March 1 along Parkland Drive, Woodland Road, Alpine Drive, Fifth Street and Oakland Avenue. The Canonsburg projects are expected to be completed by early summer.
Other municipalities included in this year’s water main upgrades include the city of Washington, McDonald, and Amwell, Cecil, Canton, Donegal, East Finley, Mt. Pleasant, North Strabane, Peters, Smith, and South Franklin townships. For a full list of projects and respective roads, visit the water company website at amwater.com.
“Every year there’s a new batch of projects approved, and this is the list for this year,” she said.
The company will notify customers before construction begins in their neighborhoods, so they will be able to plan for any interruptions of service, discolored water or low water pressure.