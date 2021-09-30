As a water system upgrade continues in Washington County, work has begun in Robinson Township.
Pennsylvania American Water is installing about 2.5 miles of new water main in Washington County to improve service reliability and fire protection for residents as part of a $4.5 million water system upgrade.
This week, contractors began installing new water main along Old Steubenville Pike, Ridge Road and Solar Drive in Robinson Township.
"They started mobilizing (Monday)," said Gary Lobaugh, external affairs manager for Pennsylvania American Water. "These are replacements or upgrades to improve service and reliability."
Aging water main along Weirich and West Finley avenues in Canton Township are scheduled for replacement in early October. The company began replacing aging water main along Henderson Avenue in Canton Township earlier this month.
Pennsylvania American Water already has invested about $4 million this year to install more than four miles of new water main in Canonsburg, Monongahela, McDonald and Robinson and Union townships.
Work for the project is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work on weekends and evenings is not expected unless required to maintain the project schedule.
Lobaugh said the projects are expected to be completed by late December.
Once the pipe is installed, a temporary restoration will take place in the excavated area.
"The (permanent) restoration of property will take place after winter," Lobaugh said. "That is done mainly because the asphalt plants are closed. You can't make permanent restorations as a result of the winter weather."
Final street restoration is targeted for completion in the spring.
During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure. Lobaugh said crews will work as quickly as possible to reduce the length of any temporary inconvenience.
Projects can be viewed on Pennsylvania American Water web-based infrastructure map at pennsylvaniaamwater.com and clicking on Infrastructure Upgrade Map.