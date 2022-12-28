Crews in Bentleyville Borough worked from just after midnight Christmas into the day on Monday, repairing a water line break near Beallsville Road on Peterman’s Hill. Bentleyville Volunteer Fire Department notified residents of three water main breaks in the borough via its Facebook page, including Beallsville Road at the 100 block of Oliver Avenue, Lincoln Avenue at Lackawanna Avenue, and James Street at Oak Street. Residents were told Monday afternoon that the impacted water lines had been replaced and water was expected to be restored by 9 p.m., with restoration to Ellsworth taking a bit longer.
