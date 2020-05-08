Pennsylvania American Water said on Thursday it was starting a $2.4 million project to build a booster station and 7,000 feet of new water main in Burgettstown in less than a week.
The private utility said the work would start Monday and likely continue until late August. Its contractor, Casper Colisimo & Son Inc., would start laying new pipe along North Main Street and eventually reach the areas of Bell Avenue, Jefferson Street, Centre Avenue, Bridge Street, Joffre-Bulger Road and John L Brunner Memorial Bypass.
Construction on the booster station is slated to start in June and wrap up late this year. Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The company said crews will fill in earth excavated for new line as quickly as possible. They will try to avoid service interruptions during the project, but temporary losses of water are possible.
Those with questions can visit the company’s website or call it at 1-800-565-7292.