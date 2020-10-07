Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority and the Washington Township, Greene County, supervisors began work this week on a joint water line project on Garner Run Road, which will bring public water to nine households and open the area for future development.
Walt Stout, chairman of the board of supervisors, said the project is part of Washington Township’s “continuing efforts to accomplish the goals and objectives outlined in the township’s comprehensive plan, specifically to increase access to public water service within the township.”
The board of supervisors has developed a joint construction project with the water authority to extend an eight-inch water line from the current terminus at the township park to the intersection of Garner Run and Waterdam roads, approximately 6,000 feet.
To reduce the overall cost of the project, Stout said the installation will primarily cross private property through a series of property easements, rather than in the state Department of Transportation right-of-way along Garner Run Road.
The estimated cost to the township for the project materials and engineering is $175,000. The township is also providing labor, materials, such as stone, equipment used for backfilling, and roadway restoration.
Funding for the project will come from the Act 13 impact fees from unconventional natural gas wells, plus a $25,000 community grant from the former board of Greene County commissioners Blair Zimmerman, Archie Trader and Dave Coder.
Stout and fellow Supervisors Charlie Hickman and Troy Smith expressed hope that once this portion of the line is installed, future water line projects could be undertaken going in four different directions, making public water available to residents living along Waterdam, Garner, Breakneck, and Pettit roads as funding becomes available.