For the second time in three weeks, a hole in an aging water main erupted in Monongahela Thursday, sending water skyward and careening down Fourth Street.
Thursday’s incident occurred in the same vicinity as the Jan. 26 break of a 12-inch water main resulting in the closure of a half-dozen businesses.
Dusty Bradshaw, owner of Dusty’s Discounts, was at home Thursday when her landlord contacted her shortly before 3 p.m. and told her she had left her shop just in time.
“He sent me the video,” she said. “There was water shooting out everywhere. He said it went clean over the building. There were two workers in there who got out just in time.”
Bradshaw said her business, which was damaged in the Jan. 26 incident, did not sustain any additional damage as a result of Thursday’s leak.
Jill Greenwood, Pennsylvania American Water spokeswoman, said the latest incident did not impact service to local customers.
“In response to these most recent disruptions of service and traffic, Pennsylvania American Water has scheduled this water main for replacement early this spring,” she said. “The aging cast iron main was installed more than 75 years ago and has reached the end of its useful lifespan. In the meantime, we will be scheduling discussions with the community to discuss the project when more details are available.”
Greenwood said the company is grateful for the patience of its customers in Monongahela.
The Jan. 26 water main break shut down Dusty’s Discounts, Julie’s Hair Haven, Tattoo Savior, Zimmer Printing, Lynda’s Main Street Salon and Little City Coffee. Power is being restored, but Bradshaw said the businesses have been given no indication when they can return to operation.
As the merchants wait to reopen, there have been efforts to provide them with some monetary assistance.
On Feb. 1, the Monongahela Area Historical Society held a fundraiser, setting a goal of $6,000 in order to distribute $1,000 to each merchant.
Laura Magone, MAHS president, said as of Friday morning, they had doubled that, enabling them to donate $2,000 to each.
“The community response has been terrific,” she said. “We’re continuing so we can continue to support the merchants. We know that $2,000 isn’t a ton of money, but we want them to be here whenever these repairs are made.”
The merchants are grateful for the support.
Bradshaw said she had considered close her shop, but the community’s support changed her mind.
“I saw everybody rallying out there and raising money. I said, ‘I’m not closing my shop,’” she said Friday. “I’m going to try to fight as hard as I can.”
“We’re grateful,” added Tobias Provan, owner of Zimmer Printing. “The love from the community is always appreciated. We have to be here to help each other. Next time if it’s someone else, if they’re helping me so I’m still here, I’m going to be here next time to help someone else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.