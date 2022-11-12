Water Buffalo

Observer-Reporter

A person fills up a bottle at a water buffalo in this undated Observer-Reporter file photo.

The Center for Coalfield Justice is holding a water donation drive in Waynesburg and Washington to help people in southwestern Greene County who say they have not had clean drinking water since June following an alleged “frack-out” at a natural gas well site in that area.

The nonprofit said “dozens of households” have been affected by the June 19 incident in which EQT’s operation may have struck an abounded well while fracking two new wells at its Lumber pad along Martin Hill Road near New Freeport.

