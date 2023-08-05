Fayette County and municipal officials took a tour of a $2.6 million upgrade to the water treatment system in Luzerne Township.
Pennsylvania American Water Co. hosted the Fayette County commissioners and Luzerne supervisors at the Hiller Reservoir at 1204 Sixth St. Friday morning.
According to a press release from the water company, the upgrade includes the recently completed construction of a 500,000- gallon water storage tank. The company said the upgrade was necessary to support a new cover, liner and rehabilitation of the reservoir.
“Investing in upgrades to reservoirs and storage tanks is crucial for maintaining water pressure and helping ensure adequate reserves for fire protection,” said Jake Gentile, Pennsylvania American’s director of operations. “These investments benefit our customers, contribute to the community’s growth, and strengthen the entire system’s resilience.”
With the new storage tank, the Hiller Reservoir will have a capacity of 3.5 million gallons, according to the release. Construction on the tank began last summer, and was completed in July. The lining project is expected to begin soon, and targeted for completion in the fall.
The Hiller facility serves Pennsylvania American Water customers in Brownsville, California, Coal Center, Brownsville Township, Luzerne, Jefferson and Redstone.
“The event presented a remarkable chance to witness Pennsylvania American Water’s significant investments,” said Luzerne Township Supervisor Joe Miske. “Safe, clean, and reliable drinking water is paramount for our residents.”
