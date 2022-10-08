Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority will have the water shut off on Route 188 from Goslin Road to West Penn Power on Monday between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. for system upgrades.
Customers may experience low pressure or no water. Customers are encouraged to keep containers of water to minimize the water outage. The rain date is Tuesday.
