Francis LeMoyne found his way into history books for being an advocate of cremation when the practice was viewed as being exotic and perhaps even sinful.

But one of Washington’s most accomplished and most well-known citizens over the last two centuries also made a name for himself as a fierce advocate for the abolition of slavery. In the decades before the Civil War, when slavery was dividing states and neighbors, sometimes to the point of violence, LeMoyne put his personal safety and professional well-being on the line to say that the practice of owning other human beings in order to wring labor from them was morally repugnant and simply wrong.

