Saturday’s cleanup day for the city of Washington proved successful, as participants filled three 40-yard dumpsters with mattresses, furniture and trash.
The city’s code enforcement officer, Jeff Donatelli, said this the latest cleanup event ran a bit smoother than the one held in April.
“The dumpsters were delivered and picked up on time,” he said. “And since we had them behind the fence at the public works facility, there was no dumping whatsoever.”
Resident Fern Sibert and her group of volunteers helped pick up trash around the city that day, Donatelli said. Also, four employees from Matt’s Landscaping used two dump trucks to pick up dumped mattresses and chairs at a vacant lot in the 200 block of Locust Avenue. Donatelli mowed overgrown lawns at vacant lots on Church Street and Broad Street.
Overall, there was a big turnout of city residents who used the dumpsters to dispose of unwanted furniture. Donatelli said he’d like the city to host another one in October.
“I didn’t expect as many people to come this time, but it was really busy in the morning,” he said. “Everybody was very, very happy and said it was something we need to keep going.”