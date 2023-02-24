The president of Washington Youth Baseball resigned his position earlier this month after South Strabane police filed misdemeanor assault charges against him.
Richard Herrnberger, 56, of South Strabane Township, resigned “immediately” after charges were filed Feb. 6, according to youth baseball council member Dale Lolley.
Herrnberger faces misdemeanors of strangulation and simple assault. According to the criminal complaint, the charges stem from a domestic incident at Herrnberger’s Fox Drive home the evening of Feb. 5.
South Strabane Supervisor Mark Murphy is the interim president of Washington Youth Baseball, according to Lolley.
Herrnberger was released after posting $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. March 8.
