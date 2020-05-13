A Washington woman is wanted on a felony warrant accusing her of threatening and retaliating against a witness in an attempted homicide case in the Mon Valley.
District Judge Mark Wilson on Tuesday signed a warrant for the arrest of Kierra Nicole Heasley, 18, on accusations she used social media to threaten to harm a juvenile over her testimony that sent the suspect to Washington County jail, court records show.
The girl was 15 years old when she testified in February against Christopher Matthew Urista, 17, of Washington, and Jamie Delmar Watkins, 15, of Donora.
She told the court that Urista and Watkins came to her residence Dec. 7 to grab masks and an aluminum baseball bat, both of which were allegedly used later in a robbery and severe beating of a Monongahela man.
Urista and Watkins are being prosecuted as adults on charges including attempted homicide.
They were accused of going to Stephen Whatley’s Monongahela home, where he was robbed of marijuana and severely beaten with a home safe and the bat.
The two suspects remain in Washington County jail, awaiting trial.
Heasley is facing charges filed by Monongahela police of retaliating against a witness and making terroristic threats.