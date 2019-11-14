A Washington woman was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital Wednesday night after she was struck by a vehicle.
Darlene Roble, 63, was hit at the intersection of West Chestnut Street and Hayes Avenue at 9:13 p.m.
When city police arrived, she was lying on her side, and bystanders had covered her with blankets. Police reported that she had a pulse but had head trauma.
Roble was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for treatment, according to police.
The driver, Daniel Sara, 65, of Ellsworth, told police he was driving east, and the light at the intersection had turned from red to green. He told police he continued to drive through the intersection, and "next thing he knew, he hit something." He got out of his vehicle and realized he had struck a pedestrian, according to police.
Police said Sara was "adamant that he had done nothing wrong," and volunteered a blood sample.
An employee from Washington Beer 4 Less told police the business' surveillance cameras cover the intersection, and provided footage from the cameras.
Sara's vehicle had a dent in the hood, and the entire passenger side of the windshield was broken, according to police. Sara was taken to Washington Hospital, where he gave a blood sample.
Washington firefighters also responded.