A Washington woman accused of pointing a handgun at two city police officers last year pleaded guilty Monday to one felony charge of aggravated assault.
Michelle Ellen Swaney, 40, was arrested June 17 after police said she pointed the weapon at the officers during a struggle in her Glenn Street home.
Judge Valarie Costanzo sentenced Swaney to six to 23 months in jail followed by two years probation. She was expected to be released from jail immediately after already serving seven months since her arrest.
Additional misdemeanor charges were dropped in exchange for the plea agreement.