A Washington woman was killed in a shooting on Ridge Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco identified the victim as Kristin Ann Barfield, 58, of Washington.
Washington police officers responded to 219 Ridge Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. following a report of a female shot in the chest.
Washington police officers at the scene would not comment, saying additional details would be released Thursday.
According to the coroner, Barfield was transported to Washington Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 5:34 p.m.
Barfield's cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and further investigation.
Washington police are investigating.