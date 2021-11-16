A Washington woman was killed Monday night after her car struck a tree and caught fire in South Franklin Township.
Washington County Timothy Warco identified the driver as 35-year-old Abbey Rhoades.
Rhoades was traveling north on Moore Road about 10:30 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree, according to Warco.
She was transported to Washington Hospital, where she was pronounced dead about 11:40 p.m.
The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.
State police, South Franklin Fire Department, Morris Township Fire Department, and Ambulance and Chair responded to the scene.
State police are investigating the crash.