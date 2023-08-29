Transport

In this file photo from 2018, cats wait to be transported for spaying and neutering.

Dr. Faith Bjalobok, president of Washington County Abused Animal Relief Fund (WAARF), is advocating for the expansion of Fix Ur Cat and other humane animal measures, based on the results of a study documenting cat homelessness in the region.

Bjalobok, a Washington resident, part-time instructor at both Duquesne and Waynesburg universities and fellow, Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics, presented a petition calling for the expansion of Fix Ur Cat, the creation of a county kennel for animals seized by law enforcement, the creation of a humane oversight committee and hiring of a humane detective, and support for the county’s cart team WaCART, at the August Washington County commissioners meeting.

