Three ticket-holders for Tuesday’s Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 will split the $300,000 jackpot, from tickets purchased within a 20-mile radius.
The winning tickets, each worth $100,000 minus withholding, were sold at Rite Aid, 1001 Jefferson Ave., Washington; Giant Eagle, 7000 Oxford Drive, Bethel Park; and Giant Eagle, 1717 Cochran Road, Mt. Lebanon. Each location will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winners.
Those three tickets matched all five balls drawn: 02-04-05-15-22.
Another 28,100-plus Cash 5 tickets won prizes Tuesday.
Anyone possessing a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should sign it and contact the nearest Lottery office, or call 1-800-692-7481.