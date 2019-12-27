The Washington Transit Center will be closed Wednesday in observance of New Year's Day.
Fixed route bus service will not operate Wednesday. Regular fixed route service will resume Thursday.
Shared Ride transportation service will not operate past 5 p.m. Tuesday in observance of New Year's Eve, and will not operate Wednesday in observance of New year's Day.
Passengers needing to schedule trips for Thursday must call the Freedom Transit office before 12 p.m. Tuesday.
For more information, call Freedom Transit at 724-223-8747 or visit freedomtransit.org.