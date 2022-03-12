A Greene County man is in jail on charges that he sexually assaulted a juvenile for several years.
Benjamin Thomas Crawford, 31, of 565 Washington Road, Washington Township, faces felonies of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, and a misdemeanor of indecent assault of a person than 16 years old.
According to state police, in January the victim reported that Crawford had been sexually assaulting them since 2018, with the most recent incident occurring a month prior. According to court records, the alleged assaults occurred in Canton Township and Washington.
When police initially interviewed Crawford in February, he denied the allegations.
Police conducted a second interview with Crawford Thursday. Court records state that during that interview, he admitted to making the victim perform a sex act on him when they were 9 or 10 years old.
Crawford was arraigned Thursday evening before District Judge James Saieva, who sent him to the Washington County jail on $250,000 bond. He is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 11:30 a.m. March 23.