WASHINGTON CITY HALL

Washington City Hall

The city of Washington is making plans to participate in the Washington County Land Bank.

City Council will vote Thursday to enter into an Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement with the land bank, which uses available resources to return blighted, vacant, abandoned and tax-delinquent properties to productive use. The program combats community deterioration, create economic growth and stabilize the housing and job market.

