September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and Washington County will again host an awareness walk to raise money for suicide prevention efforts.
The annual Washington County Out of the Darkness Walk will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Main Street Pavilion in downtown Washington.
Those who have been impacted by suicide, the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., or wish to raise suicide prevention awareness are encouraged to join the local walk, which is one of more than 550 Out of the Darkness overnight, community and campus walks taking place throughout the country this year.
Last year, the Washington County walk raised more than $20,000 for suicide prevention efforts. This year’s fundraising efforts support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs. By 2025, the AFSP aims to reduce the annual rate of suicide in the U.S. by 20%.
“These walks are about turning hope into action,” AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia said in a news release. “The research has shown us how to fight suicide, and if we keep up the fight, the science is only going to get better, and our culture will get smarter about mental health. With the efforts of our courageous volunteers, and real investment from our nation’s leaders, we hope to significantly reduce the suicide rate in the United States.”
More than 300,000 people nationwide are expected to walk this year. Those interested in joining the local Out of Darkness Walk may pre-register or register day-of at the Main Street Pavilion. Day-of registration begins at 9 a.m.
