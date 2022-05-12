The city of Washington will host a breakfast crawl featuring 11 businesses from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
People are asked to stop by all 11 locations to find a hidden selfie photo prop. Take a picture and tag #downtownwashingtonpa with the store where it was found to be entered into a prize drawing. Selfies should be posted on the Downtown Washington PA Facebook page or on Instagram at downtownwashingtonpa.
Participating business are the Southern Yank Smokehouse, Popcorn Willy, Presidents Pub, Farmers and Friends Marketplace, Your CBD Store, the George Washington Hotel/Bradford, the Bradford House Museum, the Washington Winery, Chicco Baccello, Thistledown Boutique and Liberty Pole Spirits.
Each of the businesses will have something special going on during the breakfast crawl.