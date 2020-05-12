The city of Washington approved last week the purchase of a new salt shed structure to replace the dilapidated one behind the recycling center at Washington Park.
City Council rejected the bids that came in for the project two months ago, as they were too expensive, according to Councilman Ken Westcott.
“It was going to be a bigger salt shed, but we downsized it to try to get a better cost,” he said.
Instead the city purchased a structure from Log Cabin Fence for $109,500. Westcott said the street department will have some in-house work to prepare the pad for the new building with the goal of having it in place by September.
The current structure was built in the 1980s, Westcott said.
“The city can’t wait another year,” he said. “We patched it up as best we can.”