Three ordinances designed to combat blight in the city of Washington can begin to be enforced Friday.
Council voted to approve the ordinances at a special meeting Dec. 27, and Mayor Scott Putnam explained that they can start to be enforced seven days after approval.
One of the ordinances amends current regulations of abandoned properties and establishes an abandoned residential/commercial property regulation program.
Under the new regulation, owners of such properties must have an inspection of the property. If it is found to be vacant and/or abandoned, the property must be registered within 90 days of the city’s Department of Code Enforcement.
All maintenance and security requirements must be upheld and monthly inspections are necessary to make sure those requirements are being met. Violations can result in a fine of $500.
Also approved is the quality-of-life ticketing ordinance, geared toward expediting the enforcement process in battling blight. It would allow the city to levy a fine for violations of property maintenance, such as high grass, garbage dumping and similar issues.
The third ordinance regulates the maintenance of junked motor vehicles and accessories and provides for penalties for violations.
The first reading of the ordinances took place Dec. 5. with a plan to have the final reading of each when council met Dec. 8. According to the Third Class City Code, council was not able to approve the final reading that soon after the first reading.
That prompted the special meeting for the final approval of the ordinances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.