Washington is welcoming a new candy business to the city’s downtown that will offer more than sweet treats.
Destination Candy, located in the building as LA Sweets bakery at 158 N. Main St., will include an indoor farmers market and gift shop.
It will also be a place where people in need of a second chance can get one.
A soft opening is planned for Sunday, followed by a ribbon-cutting Monday.
“Destination Candy, from the outside looking in, is a candy shop, indoor farmers market and gift shop,” said Chris Adkins, co-owner, whose mother, Linda Adkins, owns the bakery in the shared space.
Adkins, originally from Washington, is partners in the candy venture with Phil Agostinelli, of Houston. The duo brings a great deal of business acumen to the store, as well as a passion to give back to the community.
Adkins, a 2001 graduate of Washington High School, has a background in finance and accounting. He now lives in Los Angeles and is a property manager for Bridge Industrial.
Agostinelli, a 1978 graduate of Trinity High School, will be the chief operations officer, or as Adkins says, will provide “the boots on the ground.” Agostinelli brings more than 40 years of experience to the business, owning or managing a number of restaurants.
“We just aligned perfectly,” Agostinelli said. “When we talked about this, I said, ‘This seems like a perfect marriage.’ We’ve very passionate about what we’re doing.”
That includes their desire to offer second chances.
Adkins said hiring practices will focus on people dealing with addiction, veterans reentering the workforce, people reentering society from incarceration and those with special needs.
“My personal crusade is to help people get their lives on track,” Adkins said. “That’s the reason Phil and I clicked. At our core, we firmly believe in what I’m calling a disadvantaged hiring program.”
Agostinelli is a board member for the Pardon Project of Washington County, which helps non-violent ex-offenders and their families move their lives forward.
“His vision with Destination Candy matches up totally with my vision on giving second chances and developing the community with vendors,” Agostinelli said of his business partner. “We’re here to build a community and give second chances to people to show that they matter and are valuable to society.”
Adkins developed his plan for Destination Candy based on his experiences in Los Angeles, especially during his time as concession manager at Los Angeles International Airport, where he watched visitors buy California-based See’s Candy and take it with them to places around the world.
“Just knowing the global reach of a local product, just because it was given that platform, really got my juices flowing,” he said.
Adkins said candy from numerous foreign countries will be available at Destination Candy, as well as traditional and nostalgic brands and candy of a more local variety.
Seeing farmers markets in Los Angeles every day made Adkins want that to be part of his business.
“My thought was how could we continue this in the cold months,” he said.
At the beginning, products such as maple syrup, honey, jams, granola and baked goods will be found in the farmer’s market portion of the store. The gift shop area will feature coffee mugs and art, along with gift baskets, which already are in demand.
“We’ve already got people lined up from the moment we open our doors who want these gift baskets we’re creating based on the gifts we have locally,” he said. “We really dress the basket up with whatever products make sense, whatever the theme is.”
Shana Brown, Main Street Manager for the Washington Business District Authority, believes Destination Candy will be an asset to the city’s downtown.
“Chris was one of the first people I talked to whenever I started my position,” she said. “It’s so inspirational because he really has a heart for our downtown and he really has a heart for the community. Phil Agostinelli is one of the amazing community partners that we have and just an asset to the community. It’s going to be fantastic.”
Adkins will be in town for the grand opening, as it is a special time for him.
“We coincided our opening with what is my third favorite holiday of the year after Christmas and Thanksgiving,” he said. “It’s my family reunion. It happens the second Saturday in August every year. We’re going to open the day after.”
