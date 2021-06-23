A Washington teenager has been charged as an adult in a robbery in which the juvenile victim was chased down this month with a gun.
A Washington County judge has adjudicated Dazour Brown, 17, as an adult in the case before a warrant was issued Monday for his arrest, said Jason Walsh, first assistant district attorney in the county.
Brown is in a juvenile detention center for failure to appear in court in another case, Walsh said.
Brown, of 1015 Arch St., is accused of being in a vehicle with an unknown white male who pointed a gun at the victim after he fell while running away and broke a toe about 3:15 a.m. at Glenn Street and Wellington Avenue.
The victim accused Brown of stealing his book bag containing $200, a laptop worth $1,261, shoes worth $200 and $156 worth of other items, court records indicate.
City police said a surveillance camera captured a portion of the robbery.
District Judge Robert Redlinger has not set a date for Brown’s arraignment, online court records indicate.