Generic Police Car

A Washington teenager has been charged as an adult in a robbery in which the juvenile victim was chased down this month with a gun.

A Washington County judge has adjudicated Dazour Brown, 17, as an adult in the case before a warrant was issued Monday for his arrest, said Jason Walsh, first assistant district attorney in the county.

Brown is in a juvenile detention center for failure to appear in court in another case, Walsh said.

Brown, of 1015 Arch St., is accused of being in a vehicle with an unknown white male who pointed a gun at the victim after he fell while running away and broke a toe about 3:15 a.m. at Glenn Street and Wellington Avenue.

The victim accused Brown of stealing his book bag containing $200, a laptop worth $1,261, shoes worth $200 and $156 worth of other items, court records indicate.

City police said a surveillance camera captured a portion of the robbery.

District Judge Robert Redlinger has not set a date for Brown’s arraignment, online court records indicate.

Tags

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In