The Washington Symphony Orchestra (WSO) is kicking off its 2022-23 season Saturday and Sunday with “WSO Italiano” at Washington & Jefferson College’s Olin Fine Arts Center.
The concert will feature works by Italian composers, such as Rossini’s Overture to “The Barber of Seville,” as well as some folk melodies. The program will also include excerpts from “I Pagliacci,” “Cavalleria Rusticana” and “The Pines of Rome.” Daniel O’Hearn and Emily Richter, from the Pittsburgh Opera, will sing “O Sole Mio,” “Santa Lucia,” “The Drinking Song” from “La Traviata” and “Musetta’s Waltz” from “La Boheme.”
