Wylie Avenue between Jefferson Avenue (Route 18) and Allison Avenue in Washington will be closed at 8 p.m. today and remain closed until 6 a.m. Dec. 17.
A marked detour will be in place:
Westbound: From East Wylie to Jefferson Avenue, use Interstate 70 Westbound on-ramp to Interstate 70 Exit 16, left on Sheffield Street, left on I-70 East ramp, to Exit 17 to Jefferson Avenue.
Eastbound: From Jefferson Avenue to East Wylie, use I-70 East on-ramp to Exit 19 Murtland Avenue, I-70 West to Exit 17 off-ramp to Jefferson Avenue.
Information concerning the traffic improvement work on Route 18 can be found on District 12 website, www.penndot.gov/District12.