washingtonshopnsave-1.jpg

Katherine Mansfield/Observer-Reporter

The Washington Shop ‘n Save along West Beau Street sold a $1 million scratch-off Lottery ticket, the store learned this week. Scratch-off games are valid for one year from the purchase date, and the store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A customer at the Shop ’n Save store in Washington is $1 million richer after having purchased a $1 million-winning Lottery ticket, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Jeff Duritza, one of the owners of the Canonsburg and Washington Shop ’n Save stores, said he doesn’t know who the winner is. He said Shop ’n Save stores throughout the region have sold their share of winning Lottery tickets over the years, and a $1 million ticket was once sold at the Rostraver store.

