For Barbara Miller, there's no place like home.
Miller, who left Washington County nearly a decade ago to further her career at Community Action agencies in West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia, returned recently to serve as director of Washington Senior Center.
Miller most recently served as Senior Vice President of Community Action Committee Inc., in Garrett County, Md. - where she oversaw five departments including an aging and nutrition division - but moved back to be closer to her four children and eight grandchildren.
Helping people is in Miller's DNA.
So when she saw an opening for director of the senior center, she applied, interviewed, and was offered and accepted the position.
"It's good to be back. I raised my kids in Washington County, and they all live here and they're all really a part of this community, so I feel good about being able to be part of the community again and doing something that I think will benefit other people," said Miller.
Miller replaces longtime director Cheryl Randolph, who had served in the position for 32 years before retiring.
Miller started in mid-February, and she has enjoyed getting to know the center's members.
"I like the people. They're really, really nice, and I love making connections with them," said Miller. "That's why I do this kind of work, because I enjoy people."
Miller confessed to setting "lofty goals" for expanding programs and activities – she would like to convert portions of the center into a coffee shop and library section for book clubs and meetings, and a gym space for dance and exercise classes.
"It's important for us to invest in our senior centers. Baby boomers are living longer, and the number of people with dementia and Alzheimer's disease is growing," said Miller, noting the role senior centers play in providing socialization and services for seniors.
Miller described the excitement of a woman in her 90s who recently scored a home run playing dartball at the center.
"She was so delighted that she won the game," said Miller. "But it's not the game really, as much as it is being with other people and enjoying their company."
She wants to attract younger seniors, in their 50s and 60s, too.
Miller said the senior citizen building "needs some love" and renovation, and she's exploring the possibility of adding an elevator to make the center more accessible for older adults.
On a recent Tuesday, about 50 seniors turned out for lunch, which is offered daily. Seated at tables festively decorated in green for St. Patrick's Day, the men and women talked and laughed as they enjoyed roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes and green beans.
"The congregate meals are so important. Eating alone is isolating," said Miller. "People need that connection with each other."
NOTE: The Washington Senior Center will be serving a St. Patrick's Day-themed lunch with a raffle from 10:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. To make a reservation, call the kitchen at 724-223-9321 by noon Wednesday. There is a suggested $2 donation for lunch.