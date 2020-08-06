The city of Washington recently submitted an application for a Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant to improve playgrounds in Washington Park.
The city applied for $250,000 with a local match of $37,624, which will come from the park development fund. The money will pay for two new playground areas in the park, one near Shelter 1 and another near the Log Cabin and Main Pavilion.
“We have so many pieces of equipment that are outdated,” said Lynn Galluze, the city’s computer systems coordinator. “The idea is to get rid of the old playground equipment. Anything that’s unsafe, that’s going to be taken down.”
A swingset currently sits near Shelter 1, and between the Main Pavilion and Log Cabin is a playground set, with separate rusted and broken monkey bars and multiple separate swingsets, some that no longer have swings.
The new playgrounds will accommodate youngsters ages 3 to 12 and will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Galluze said.
“Part of the project, too, is to put in off-road and ADA accessible parking, so it’s safer getting to and from the playgrounds,” Galluze said.
Galluze said city officials were able to pick out playground modules from a catalog that would best suit the areas. The one by the Main Pavilion will be large with five slides and swings, she said.
“It’s not a small little playground by any means,” Galluze said.
The city hopes to hear whether they’ve secured the grant by the end of the year, so the project could begin next year, Galluze said. Any site preparation would be done by city employees, she said.